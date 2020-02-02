PM’s aide says no Pakistani to return from China before ‘14-day quarantine’

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has defended the government’s decision not to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in China before completing 14-day quarantine period, stressing the federal government had complete confidence in the policies of the Chinese government to deal with the epidemic.

The government of Pakistan and the embassy in China were in constant contact with the affected students and their families for the provision of best medical treatment over there, Dr Mirza said at a news conference here on Saturday.

He said there was no patient with coronavirus detected in Pakistan so far, adding some four Pakistanis were diagnosed in China with the disease and their health was improving. However, the PM’s aide said no Pakistani would be allowed to travel back to the country from China till they complete the 14-day observation period. The agreement was finalised in a meeting with the Chinese envoy in Pakistan, but further details were still being worked out, he added.

Dr Mirza shared that the policy was being implemented after China declared no Chinese citizen would be allowed to travel abroad till the completion of a 14-day quarantine period. Those declared free of the virus after the period would be issued with a certificate. “Through this one measure we have ensured Pakistan remains free from the disease. Because our case definition says that travelling and staying in China is an important factor [behind the spread of the disease],” he said.

The PM’s aide emphasised the government was fully alive to coronavirus challenge as a strategy had been devised for diagnosis and treatment of infected persons if found in Pakistan. He all the ministries and divisions were on board to tackle any coronavirus patients. “Kits for diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus would be received this evening while an effective awareness campaign is also on cards to sensitise people,” he added.

On Thursday, Dr Mirza had announced the government had decided not to evacuate Pakistanis from China, saying such a step would be “against the larger interest” of the country. “We believe that right now, it is in the interest of our loved ones in China [to stay there]. It is in the larger interest of the region, world, country that we don’t evacuate them now,” he had told reporters at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Right now the government of China has contained this epidemic in Wuhan city. If we act irresponsibly and start evacuating people from there, this epidemic will spread all over the world like wildfire.”

The announcement was met with anger by the opposition, leading the government to assure the Senate on Friday the decision to not repatriate Pakistanis from China was not final. “It is not a definite decision and if the situation changes, we will evacuate the Pakistani students on its basis,” Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz had told the Upper House of Parliament.

In Saturday’s press conference, Dr Mirza declared the decision of non-repatriation of Pakistani citizens from China was final, saying the government had “complete trust” in Beijing’s policies to combat the epidemic. “I want to reiterate our trust [in China’s policies],” he told reporters, adding the government stood by Beijing.

“We care about our children more than anyone else, but we need to realise our responsibilities and take the right step. We don’t want to copy others [...] For us, it is more important to take steps that ensure that maximum number of people are saved.”

He assured once again Islamabad was striving to ensure the Pakistani citizens in China were being taken care of and had access to all facilities. Giving an update on the status of the Pakistani students who had caught coronavirus, Dr Mirza said they were recovering as the disease was diagnosed at an early stage.

He said an awareness campaign would be initiated on electronic media to inform people about the origin, symptoms and ways of transfer of the coronavirus.