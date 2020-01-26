close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

Rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

National

FAISALABAD: Activists of Pakistan Ulema Council on Saturday took out a rally to express their solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The rally led by Allama Tahirul Hassan started from Markazi Jamia Masjid-e- Usmania, Razaabad, and terminated at the same point after marching through adjoining roads. Addressing the rally, Allama Tahirul Hassan strongly condemned the Indian forces brutality in the Indian Held Kashmir and making Kashmiri People hostage in their houses in the Occupied Valley.

