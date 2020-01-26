Two die in road accidents

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two people died and eight members of the same family sustained injuries in two road accidents on Saturday.

Nine people of the same family of Karachi were travelling towards northern areas in a car. When they reached near Saduwali on M-5 motorway, the car hit a road barrier, leaving 18-year-old Umair dead on the spot and Zubida Bibi, 9-month-old Malak, 11-year-old Habibullah, 9-year-old Zainab, 8-year-old Muhammad, 5-year-old Mohib, 28-year-old Subhan and 35-year-old Muhammad Mujeeb wounded.

The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital RahimyarKhan where the

condition of Mujeeb and Zubida was stated to be critical.In the other incident, Arham, 16, of Manthar, was travelling on his motorcycle when a vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.