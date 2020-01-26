Money lender tortured to death

DASKA: Three people tortured to death a man over a money dispute in the city police limits on Saturday.

Iqbal had given Rs 40,000 loan to Abid two years ago. When he demanded the money back, Abid called him at Pasrur. When Iqbal reached Pasrur, Abid and his two accomplices tortured him. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital where he died.

YOUTH INFLICTED INJURIES OVER TRIVIAL ISSUE: Three accused injured a youth over a petty issue in the area of Bombanwala police on Saturday.

Shahzad Ahmed and Ijaz exchanged harsh words over a petty issue the other day. On the day of incident, Shahzad was heading to home, when he reached near Veerwala village, accused Ijaz, Zufrullah and Toseef intercepted him and shot at and injured him. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

3 BOOKED FOR OVERCHARGING: Police Saturday booked three shopkeepers for overcharging. On the report of the special magistrate, police booked Saifullah, Qasim and Amir.