Forms schedule

LAHORE: Punjab University has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for the BA Hearing-Impaired Students and Associate Degree Hearing-Impaired Students Annual Examination 2020. The last date for submission of admission forms for BA Hearing-Impaired Students (for supplementary candidates only) Annual Examination 2020 and Associate Degree Hearing Impaired Annual Examination 2020 is Feb 3 by post and Feb 6 2020 by hand. The details are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.