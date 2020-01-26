Forms schedule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for the BA Hearing-Impaired Students and Associate Degree Hearing-Impaired Students Annual Examination 2020. The last date for submission of admission forms for BA Hearing-Impaired Students (for supplementary candidates only) Annual Examination 2020 and Associate Degree Hearing Impaired Annual Examination 2020 is Feb 3 by post and Feb 6 2020 by hand. The details are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.
LAHORE: Punjab University has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for the BA Hearing-Impaired Students and Associate Degree Hearing-Impaired Students Annual Examination 2020. The last date for submission of admission forms for BA Hearing-Impaired Students (for supplementary candidates only) Annual Examination 2020 and Associate Degree Hearing Impaired Annual Examination 2020 is Feb 3 by post and Feb 6 2020 by hand. The details are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.