Wed Jan 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

WCC delegation meets PA speaker

National

Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

LAHORE: A delegation headed by Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce President Shirin Arshad called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence on Saturday. The delegation included Aalia Khan, Rabia Arshad Khan, Nighat Mahmood, Afshan Kaleem, Fatima Deewan and Madam Yasmin. The delegation apprised Speaker Pervaiz Elahi about their sectors problems. Pervaiz Elahi said that women are an important pillar of our society and skillful women need to move forward for progress in every field including politics, religion and education.

