2 govt officials held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested two government officials red-handed fio taking bribe from citizens.

Ali Haidar gave an application to the ACE in which he alleged that Education Department clerk Pervez Gill had received Rs 50,000 bribe from him for appointment in Education Department. In another complaint, citizen Asma Mushtaq alleged that union council secretary Arshad was demanding Rs 15,000 from her for issuance of computerised divorce certificate. After approval from the competent authorities, the ACE officer conducted raids and held both the said officials red-handed while receiving bribe from the citizens.

FINE: Assistant Commissioner City Usman Sikandar on Saturday imposed fine on shopkeepers for decanting. He also got registered three FIRs against profiteers. The AC visited different areas of the city and got registered FIRs against one petrol pump owner for overcharging and two shopkeepers for decanting.

RICKSHAW DRIVER TORTURED FOR NOT PAYING CHALLAN DUES: The Motorway Police officials on Saturday allegedly tortured and broke an arm of a rickshaw driver for not paying challan dues on the spot. Talking to media at DHQ Hospital, injured driver Arif told that he was coming from Kamoki on a motorcycle rickshaw when Motorway Police officials stopped him near Toll Plaza and issued him a challan ticket and asked him to pay challan dues on the spot. He said that he had no money so he told them that he had no money. To it, the officials allegedly tortured him and broke his arm.