Poetry contest at PU

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Directorate of Students Affairs (DSA) organised inter-departmental poetry and bait bazi competitions 2020 at Al Raazi Hall.

A large number of students from various departments participated in the completions. In Urdu Ghazal competition, Institute of Administrative Sciences’ Shehroze Javaid, Department of Urdu’s Sadaf Rubab and Department of Political Sciences’ Tayyab Shahmeer got first, second and third positions, respectively. In Urdu nazam competition, Institute of Clinical Psychology’s Muntaha Fatima, Institute of Administrative Sciences’ Hafiz Muhammad Talha Shafiq and Department of Urdu’s Shoaib Ahmed clinched first, second and third positions, respectively. In bait bazi competition, students from Department of Political Sciences Mustansar Siam and Tayyaba obtained first position, Department of Persian’s Shahnawaz and Ghulam Murtaza got second and Institute of Administrative Sciences’ Shehroze Javaid and Maryiam Iqbal got third position. DSA Director Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq congratulated the students on their achievement and said the PU administration was providing platform to the students to polish their talent and enhance their capacities.