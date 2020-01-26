President, governor discuss political situation

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Saturday and discussed with him political matters, government affairs and other issues of mutual interest.

Sarwar apprised Alvi of steps taken by the Punjab Aab Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to people. He also briefed the president on reforms and other initiatives launched in universities.

Earlier, while talking to PTI MNA Shaukat Bhatti, MNA Nawab Sher and others at the Governor’s House, Sarwar said even the opponents of Imran Khan could not point figure at his honesty, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared him Sadiq and Ameen. The government has ensured independent working of all institutions including the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and there will be no compromise on elimination of corruption.

He said for the first time after 2015, the UK softened its travel restrictions on Pakistan that is indeed a positive change and big news for Pakistan. He said all international institutions praised Pakistan’s economic development and reforms in various sectors, and investors from across the world are turning to Pakistan, which showed their confidence in the policies of the PTI government. Media itself is now raising questions on the ‘transparency’ of the Transparency International as it has used data of 2015 and 2017 when there was the PML-N government in Pakistan. He said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took measures which have no precedence for the elimination of corruption and ensuring transparent accountability. It has been more than one and a half years of the PTI government and no corruption scandal has so far surfaced against ministers or any other personality in the government, he mentioned.

He was of the view that the problems of 70 years cannot be resolved in mere one and a half years. However, “we will fulfill our promise of uprooting the menace of corruption and resolve all other public issues.” He said transparency and supremacy of the law in Pakistan will be ensured at any cost.