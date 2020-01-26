Mediation between Iran, US out of question: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Iran has made it clear that mediation between Iran and the United States is out of question due to sinister designs of Washington towards the Islamic Republic. Iran’s ambassador in Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, while talking to The News in a diplomatic reception the other day was responding a query about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire to play a role for conciliation between Iran and the United States.

The ambassador, who is a carrier diplomat and has spent nearly three decades of diplomatic activity in various fields, said that United States has committed blatant aggression against Iran and throughout poking his nose in domestic affairs of Iran. The United States has to learn respecting the sovereignty and dignity of other countries.

To a question about Pakistan’s efforts for a thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who had served as Iran's ambassador to Italy and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran, said that Iran had given various constructive proposals and suggestions to Imran Khan for Saudis when he visited Tehran last month for defusing the tension, but Riyadh hasn’t responded bout it as yet.

Ambassador Hosseini, who assumed the diplomatic assignment last month, said that no headway, whatsoever, has been made in the efforts of Pakistan’s prime minister for reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini reminded that his mission as envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in line with the “First Neighbours” principle, which is one of the golden principles of the foreign policy of his country, focuses on further enhancing the relations between the two neighbouring and Muslim countries in all respects, commensurate with the historical ties and ties of the two nations.

The ambassador is familiar with the mission area and is well aware of the regional issues of South Asian, emphasised the necessity of strengthening and expanding relations between Pakistan and Iran as well as the current level of economic and trade relations between the two countries in view of the good political relations between the two neighbors.

He considers further promotion in economic relations between Pakistan and Iran one of his most important plans and goals as the new Iranian ambassador to Islamabad.