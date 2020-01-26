Xi warns of 'grave' situation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WUHAN: President Xi Jinping warned Saturday that China was facing a "grave" situation as authorities took urgent action to halt the spread of a virus that has killed 41 people and is overwhelming hospitals at the epicentre of the health emergency.The world´s most populous country scrambled to contain the disease that has already infected nearly 1,300 people, building a second field hospital to relieve overwhelmed medical facilities and closing more travel routes as the country marked the Lunar New Year holiday.
