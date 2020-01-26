Bara elders want members of DRC replaced

BARA: The elders of Bar Qambarkhel in lower part of Tirah valley on Saturday asked the district administration to review the decision of selection of elders for the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and Alternative Dispute Resolution Council (ADRC) in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club here, Tariq Afridi, Wahab Khan, Yaqoob Khan and others said that the Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir had selected some elders for the DRC without taking the people into confidence. They said that thy were not against the council but the district administration should have consulted the people. The elders said the administration selected again those men who were earlier members of peace bodies.

They threatened to stage sit-in in front of the Khyber administration offices if it did not replace elders in the councils. They asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister to take notice of decision of the Khyber district administration and nominate capable elders for the DRC and ADRC in Bara tehsil.