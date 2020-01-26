Three held for manhandling cops in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police arrested three accused over thrashing police in the limits of Akbarpur Police Station on Saturday, police said.

Registering a case, Head Constable Ikram Khan told the police that he along with Constables Rawaid and driver Umar Inayat was patrolling in the area and stopped their official van at Karvi Morh for checking at about 8:30pm.

He said that three persons riding a bike were stopped for search but they started scuffling with the cops and in the meantime their six other accomplices also arrived who tried to snatch an official gun and torn the uniform of one of the cops.

He said that after a while the Station House Officer Saleem Khan along with police contingency reached the scene and arrested three accused and seized their car while the others accomplices fled the scene.

The accused arrested were identified as Rafaqat Shah, Iqbal Shah and Roidad Shah while those who escaped were Razzaq,Safeer and Havaldar Shah. The police registered the case and started investigation.