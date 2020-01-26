Boy killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured by a speeding tractor trolley in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday. The victim identified as Zain and his mother Zohra were crossing a road when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them. The boy died and his mother sustained critical injuries. The woman was admitted to a local hospital.
