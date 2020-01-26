close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

Boy killed in accident

January 26, 2020

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured by a speeding tractor trolley in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday. The victim identified as Zain and his mother Zohra were crossing a road when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them. The boy died and his mother sustained critical injuries. The woman was admitted to a local hospital.

