President visits Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi visited Mayo Hospital on Saturday. The President visited different wards and the shelter for patients’ attendants, and asked about the health of patients. The hospital administration highlighted the great contributions of “Friends of Mayo”, a philanthropic organization, towards infrastructure development and improvement of service delivery at Mayo Hospital.
