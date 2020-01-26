KP CM’s adviser meets family of sexual abuse victim

MANSEHRA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah said on Saturday that the government was working to bring an end to the child abuse cases in the province.

“The state has become party to child assault case to rule out any possibility of the out-of-court settlement and compromise in order to bring the accused to justice and make him an example for others,” he told reporters in Terha area here.

Earlier, the CM’s adviser met the victim and his family and assured them of justice. He said the police had arrested the accused and the DNA test was conducted to provide justice to the student.

“I have come here on the order of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who has not only ordered the police to provide justice to the victim, but the government would also provide him with education and other facilities till he attained maturity,” said Shah. He said families usually did not press charges against the accused in such cases, assuring the family that the government stood by them. “Though laws exist to deal with such cases, the government would further toughen them by making sure that the perpetrators did not escape from being punished and that is the reason that the state has become party to the case,” said Shah. Ahmad Hussain Shah also gave away a cheque worth Rs100,000 to father of the victim family on behalf of the chief minister.