Wed Jan 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

Three militants killed in Darra Adamkhel

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

KOHAT: The security forces killed three militants and arrested four facilitators in an operation launched in the hilly area of Darra Adamkhel on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off the security forces launched an operation in the Buland area of the gun-manufacturing Darra Adamkhel town. The sources added that the exchange of heavy gunfire took place between the security forces and the militants. Three militants were killed while four facilitators were rounded up, they added. The two slain militants were identified as Said Muhammad and Zubari alias Riaz. Darra Adamkhel had been cleared of militants several years ago after military operations.

