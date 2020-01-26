UK urged to play role for Pakistan’s removal from FATF grey-list

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner, said on Saturday the UK and other friendly countries should play their due role in removing Pakistan’s name from the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Speaker told the British High Commissioner that the government and relevant agencies of Pakistan have taken numerous steps for countering terrorism as well as barring financing for the menace. The British envoy called on the Speaker National Assembly to discuss the ongoing bilateral state-of-affairs between the two countries. The British High Commissioner was also accompanied by the relevant diplomats engaged in Parliamentary Development, said a press release.

The British envoy told the Speaker regarding their new travel advisory on Pakistan whereby the country was declared as a family station for the British diplomats and citizens.

He added that the travel advisory was upgraded in wake of the improved security situation of the country. The Speaker National Assembly lauded the decision and said the armed forces as well as the citizens of Pakistan have paid a heavy price for attaining peace and security in the country. The world should recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices during the war on terror.

He said Pakistan has relaxed its visa regime for attracting tourists from across the globe and a visa portal has also been established for issuance of online visas to the international tourists.

Qaiser further said the United Kingdom should also relax its visa regime for the Pakistani nationals. The visa centre for Pakistan, which is currently based in the United Arab Emirates, should be moved to Pakistan. He further said presently the visa fee was too high and thus there was a need to reconsider the high visa fees.

Referring to the Brexit, the Speaker said it was a challenge for the British government as well as an opportunity, at the same time, for enhancing trade and commercial ties with the friendly countries like Pakistan.

The Speaker proposed the relevant committees in the two Parliaments dealing with commerce and trade may collaborate with each other for devising mutually beneficent strategies for promoting trade and commerce between the two countries.

Seizing the opportunity, the Speaker also highlighted the Indian atrocities in their Occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and stated the world has seen the cruel face of India and the growing fascism in the “so called” largest democracy of the world.

Under the slogan of “Hindutva”, the Indian leadership was spreading hatred among its public and resultantly the minorities particularly Muslims in India were threatened.

He also lauded the ongoing projects of the United Kingdom in Pakistan for parliamentary development and said there was still a need to further expand the scope of the projects for the capacity building of parliamentarians as well as parliamentary officials so that they could be able to cope with the challenges faced in enacting legislation on contemporary issues.

The British High Commissioner thanked the Speaker National Assembly for the audience and reassured him the matters discussed during the meeting will be taken up with the relevant authorities in the United Kingdom.