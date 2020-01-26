Imran moves SC against IHC orders in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders to recognise Akbar S Babar a member of his party and revert the foreign funding case to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI chief also challenged the jurisdiction of the ECP to hear the case, stating Babar was not a member of the PTI since 2011. He argued the IHC ignored the decisions of the apex court in its judgment.

He further stated Babar had sent an email in which he had stated he had left the party, adding the communication was on record. Khan said Babar’s presence in the scrutiny committee to oversee the PTI’s accounts was against the law. He said the high court could not use Article 144 to issue a verdict where controversial evidence was presented.

Babar, a founding member of the PTI, had filed a case against the Imran Khan-led party in November 2014 claiming there were massive financial irregularities in handling of foreign funding to the tune of nearly $3 million.

Following the petition, the PTI challenged the ECP orders in the IHC in 2017.In the same year, the IHC sent back the case to the electoral body to review its jurisdiction once again. In the case, the high court had also declared Babar as member of the ruling PTI. Later on May 8, 2017, an ECP bench stated the body had complete jurisdiction over the case.

In March 2018, a scrutiny committee was formed to look into PTI’s foreign funding accounts to determine if there was any wrongdoing. The PTI at multiple times has sought secrecy in the scrutiny and had also approached the ECP, in this regard. However, in October last year the ECP turned down the party’s request.