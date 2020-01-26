Iran condemns ‘inhuman’ US treatment of its nationals

TEHRAN: Iran condemned Saturday what it called the “illegal and inhuman” treatment of its nationals by US border security officers, after reports a student was deported despite having a valid visa. “Such absolutely discriminatory measures that only happen over people´s race, nationality or religion are against international human rights laws and principles,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said. “These individuals were questioned by America´s border security over their political views and beliefs, and their social media accounts were forcefully entered,” he said in a statement. US media reported on Monday that an Iranian student headed to a Boston university had his visa cancelled at the airport and was deported by immigration officials. Tensions have soared between Tehran and Washington since a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3. Iran retaliated five days later by launching a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq. Tehran was still on high alert hours later when its air defences mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. “These actions against Iranians are in line with the American regime´s hostile and hateful policy against Iran... now manifested in harassing Iranians at America´s borders,” Mousavi said. The spokesman warned the United States could face action “through human rights bodies”, without elaborating.