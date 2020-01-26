Death toll in Peru gas tanker blast rises to eight

LIMA: The death toll from a powerful gas tanker explosion that ripped through a district of Lima rose to eight on Friday, after four more victims succumbed to severe burn injuries overnight, Peru´s health ministry said.

Dozens were wounded, some severely, when the truck tanker carrying 10,000 liters of liquefied gas exploded and ignited a major fire on Thursday that destroyed several houses and vehicles in the capital´s Villa El Salvador district.

“It is very unfortunate because of the magnitude and consequences. A tragedy,” said President Martin Vizcarra, who called for an urgent investigation into the cause.

“According to the latest report we have eight people dead,” a health ministry spokesman told AFP.

Health Minister Maria Elizabeth Hinostrozo said several survivors among the 48 being treated in hospital are in a “very serious” condition.“They are being given full support, but the first week is critical,” Hinostrozo told reporters.Health authorities have appealed for blood donations.

Among those who died of their injuries overnight were a 17-year-old youth and a 38-year-old man who had burns to 100 percent of his body, the ministry said.“Andres Asto arrived yesterday badly burned. Unfortunately, he died at 0340 local time,” said Rosario Kiyohara, head of Lima´s Dos de Mayo hospital.

Two people died shortly after the accident, which happened early Thursday morning as the tanker truck approached an intersection in the capital´s Villa El Salvador district.

One man died at the scene and shortly afterwards, a nine-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest in hospital after suffering severe burns, health officials said. Investigators believe the explosion was caused when a fuel hose became detached as the truck tanker passed over a speed bump as it approached an intersection.