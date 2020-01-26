Bulgaria accuses two more Russians of spying

SOFIA: Bulgaria summoned Moscow´s ambassador on Friday after two men based at the Russian embassy in Sofia were accused of spying and ordered to leave the country.

A consular first secretary and an official at Russia´s trade representation, both men, collected “state secrets in order to transfer it to a foreign state or organisation,” the chief prosecutor´s office said.

The first secretary collected information on elections from 2017, while the trade official gathered sensitive information on the energy sector and energy security from October 2018, they said.

The Russian embassy in Sofia said in a statement that the two men had been ordered to leave Bulgaria and would do so.However it added that “no evidence was presented as proof of (their) activities” and that Russia “reserved the right to reciprocal measures”.

“We also consider the decision of the Bulgarian authorities to announce this information publicly before officially notifying the embassy as incompatible with the traditionally constructive spirit of our relations,” the statement added.

In October, Bulgaria expelled another first secretary at the Russian embassy for gathering classified information on Bulgaria, the European Union and NATO. Bulgaria, a staunch Soviet satellite during communism, largely maintained its close cultural, historical and economic ties with Russia after the fall of the communist regime in 1989. The NATO and EU member refused to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain in March 2018.

Friday´s accusations come just a day after Sofia charged three Russians in absentia with attempted murder over the 2015 poisoning in Sofia of arms manufacturer Emiliyan Gebrev, his son and his company manager.

The US Embassy in Sofia said in a statement that it “commended” Bulgaria´s recent actions “to defend the country´s independence and sovereignty from malign influence”. “Bulgaria is a strong NATO ally and EU partner and has an unalienable right to define its own future,” the statement said.