Wed Jan 29, 2020
Monitoring Desk
January 26, 2020

Putin orders Prosecutor General to review protester’s conviction

Monitoring Desk
January 26, 2020

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Prosecutor General to investigate if a guilty verdict for Moscow protester Konstantin Kotov was lawful, the Kremlin said.

A Moscow court sentenced Kotov, a 34-year-old programmer, to four years in prison in September for “repeated” participation in unauthorized rallies, under a widely criticized law that has made non-violent protests a criminal offence.

The court said Kotov “disregarded basic constitutional principles” because he continued to take part in unauthorized protests after being found guilty of violating legislation on public gatherings.Putin ordered an investigation into Kotov’s conviction to establish if the verdict was lawful and justified, the Kremlin said on its website.

