Umpiring needs knowledge of modern technology

LAHORE: In cricket besides other departments of the game, umpiring is also an important section. Over the years, technology has penetrated deep in to several decision-taking aspects by the umpire on and off the field, bringing the third umpire also into action.

With this revolution, technology has brought into to umpiring, need of education and knowledge has widened manifold to broaden the umpires horizon and power of making decision using new gadgets. Keeping in view the need of time, introduction of young umpires with quick judgment power and skills to overcome the rapid changes in umpiring is all that required to make this department of the game more transparent.

Pakistan Cricket Board is not privy to changes being brought in this department too and has already started deliberating and collaborating to develop their umpires in to be one of the best.

Similar approach of promoting young and educated umpires in cricket is also seen in the just started Under19 World Cup in South Africa. Out of 16 umpires appointed for the event, 10 did not have any proper first class cricketing experience but they have the eye, skills and knowledge to use technology.

Pakistan’s ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar, who had a number of top awards to his name in the field, had his first international assignment at the age of 33. Even five-time best umpire of the year award winning official, Simon Taufel supervised his first international match at the age 29.

Now boards of the cricketing world have opted to introduce young match officials with the growth and demand of the game that is also introducing different formats from Test cricket to ODIs to T20 and now T10 and who knows it goes even more shorter or a double wicket type cricket might become the foremost priority.

Even one of the West Indies growing umpires Leslie Reifer started his international career at the age of 30 and similarly, South African named Patrick Bongani Jele at 33. Both are also officiating in the Under-19 World Cup and both have not played first class cricket. All they know is the game, rules and the use of technology and as their boards believe that both are young and well-educated and can officiate cricket in a long run.

Similar approach is believed to have been taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board, with plans to weed out withered but deep rooted ones and vowed to clean every department of the game. PCB Chief Executive Waseem Khan is also taking a giant leap forward in bolstering Pakistan’s umpiring with introduction of young and educated umpires to meet the upcoming demands and formats of cricket.

Waseem has also made it clear that like juniors and backup players programs, NOCs for players to play in county and leagues and other short formats, similar initiatives are also going to be taken in the umpiring department like umpires exchange program with Australia, England and other countries to give young and upcoming match officials a feel of international conditions and exposure to produce more Aleem Dars in the country.