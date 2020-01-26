Pak boxers to now feature in Jordan qualifying round

KARACHI: National boxers will now divert their attention towards playing in Jordan instead of China as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) boxing task force has shifted the Asian and Oceania qualifying round from Wuhan to Amman due to outbreak of coronavirus. The qualifiers will be held from March 3-11. The task force had postponed the event a few days ago following the outbreak of the virus which seems to be fatal for the residents of Wuhan.

“Yes we have received an email from the IOC boxing task force and the event has been shifted to Jordan,” a senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) told The News on Saturday.

Initially the event was scheduled for February 3-14.The PBF official said that they would now start visa process for Jordan.

“The event, originally planned to take place in Wuhan, China, from February 3-14, was rescheduled after the joint decision by the BTF and the Chinese Olympic Committee to cancel the competition due to the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak reported in the Chinese city,” an IOC statement said. “After a careful review of all alternatives, the BTF approved the proposal of the Jordan Olympic Committee today, in order to confirm the competition dates and location as soon as possible, in the best interest of the athletes preparing for the qualifier.” A dozen of Pakistani boxers are undergoing training at the Army Sports Complex Rawalpindi under the former Olympian Arshad Hussain.