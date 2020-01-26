1000-Guineas of Pakistan 2020 race today

LAHORE: One of the most prestigious races after derby, 1000-Guineas of Pakistan 2020 is in the schedule of 22nd winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club which have nine races in total slated for Sunday, 26th January.

Other than the 1000-Guineas, acceptances for the day also have another three cup races and five Rambo Plates. Anarkali, Khyber and Ginza are the cup races with the former being an aged restricted race while other two are for fixed class and all of them are the age termed races. The 1000 Guineas is for four years aged fillies, which are nine in line up with being the favourite. The Anarkali Cup is for three years old fillies. But Khyber Cup and Ginza Cup are for Class VI with Division II, III, and IV and class VII with Division I horses respectively.

First three plate races are of a miles run, 1000 guineas of 1600 metres, Anarkali, Cup, Ginza Cup and ninth races are of 1200 metres while Khyber Cup is of 1400 metres distance.

Frist race favourite for win Madiha, place Mr Brown and fluke Turab Prince while the field consists of Nice Moon, Days Gone, She, Miss Bray, Lovely Poma, Ravi Choice, Naveed Choice, Tell Me, Easy Go and Encounter Specialist.

Second race favourite for win Golden Pound, place Anmole One and fluke Push The Limits while the field consists of Anibal, You And Me, Malika Princess, Ask Me, Evening Star, Twenty Twenty, Dancing Beauty, Artghal, Sheba, Zahid Love and Manal Love.

Third race favourite for win Bright Gold, place KFK Princess and fluke Narowal Princess while the field consists of Safdar Princess, Dimple, Chan Punjabi, Silken Black, Gambler Boy, Lalazaar, Natalia, Lucky Time, Classic Lady, Khabib, Lala Rukh and Baa Aytbar.

Fourth Anarkali Cup race favourite for win Amazing Lips, place Rapunzel Beauty and fluke Haiku while the field consists of Lail-o-Nihar, Sajni, Miss World and Sanctity. Fifth race favourite for win Parwaz-e-Hassan, place Zauq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Prince of Lion while the field consists of Mud Housei, Fakhr-e-Ravi Road, Neeli De Malika, Royal Runner, Statute of Liberty, Smiling Again, Ladla, Tripple Action and Sajree.

Sixth Lake City 1000-Guineas of Pakistan 2020 race favourite for win Raat Ki Rani, place Costa Rica and fluke Queen’s Best while the field consists of License to Kill, Cameo, Dream Secret, Princess Anabia and Rain Bird.

Seventh Khyber Cup race favourite for win Sahil, place Jharra and fluke Pockets while the field consists of Double Action, Prince of World, Prince of Albert, Secret Lady, Welcome Home, Tiger Jet, Drums of War, Sparking, Al Fajre, Baland-o-Bata, Princess Mehera and Lorenzo.

Eighth Ginza Cup race favourite for win Mera Bhakkar, place Salam-e-Dera and fluke Dazzling while the field consists of Khan Jee, Warrior’s Charge, Samore Princess and Young Gun.

Ninth race favourite for win Salam-e-Lahore, place Missing My Love and fluke Gold Man while the field consists of Young Gun, Jan-e-Fida, Forever One, Pehlwan, Eden Roc, Tiffany’s Shan-e-Saddar. Race The Moon and Neeli The Great.