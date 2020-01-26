close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

Prize distribution ceremony on 30th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

LAHORE: Prize distribution ceremony of three events including 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship, 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament and 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament will be held on Jan 30 at 3.30pm at LCCA Ground.

On that day final of Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket T-20 Tournament will also be played between Township Whites and Albilal Club at 12:00 PM. The other two tournaments has already been decided. Apollo Club has won the 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Model Town Greens, while Cricket Center has won 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship after securing 54 points.

