32 clubs to feature on Siddiq tourney

LAHORE: The 32 prominent Clubs to feature on 18th M Siddiq Memorial One-day Cricket Tournament.

All matches will be played on Knockout system. As per tournament rule there should be one player up to 40 years of age, One U-19 player while remaining should be up to 35 years of age in playing side. The participated Clubs are

Cricket Center, Township Whites, Dar Club, Model Town Club, Faran Gym, Ludhiana Gym, Ghalib Gym, Tauseef Club, Model Town Greens, Apollo Club, Model Town Gym, Young Lucky Star, Abdul Qadir Club, Shoabi Club, Pindi Gym, Baqa Jillani Club, Khizra Club, New Iteefaq Club, Wahdat Eaglets, Islampura Eaglets, Sabzazar Eaglets, Lahore United Club, Shahfaisal Club, Bostan Gym, Shershah club, Sabzazar lions, Samanabad Club, Ideal Club, Mian Iqbal Memorial Club, Servis Colts, Albilal Club and Lahore Cricket Club.