Barzal edges out McDavid as fastest skater

LOS ANGELES: New York Islanders rising star Mathew Barzal dethroned Connor McDavid, ending the fellow Canadian’s three-year run as the NHL’s fastest skater during the 2020 NHL all-star skills competition on Friday in St. Louis. Barzal edged out McDavid skating a lap in 13.17 seconds, compared to McDavid’s 13.21.

New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider came in third at 13.50, just ahead of Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel (13.54) and Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon (13.89). Also, Shea Weber hammered a 106.5 mph slapshot to claim the hardest shot title, his fourth straight victory when he’s participated in the event.

The St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, won the goaltender competition in which goalies attempt to make the most saves in a row while facing penalty-shot attempts. Also, Ann-Renee Desbiens made 15 saves for Canada in a 2-1 win over the USA in the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 game. The league also announced the 2021 all-star game would be held in Sunrise, Florida on January 30.