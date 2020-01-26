Three matches decided in OTC Challenge Cup

LAHORE: Three more matches were decided in 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament at Aleem Dar Academy Ground here on Saturday.

Dar Club, New Ittifaq Club and Victorious Club won their matches and moved into the second round.

Brilliant allround display by Attyab Ahmad of Dar Club, Imran Nazir of victorious club and nice batting of Uzair Nasir of New Ittefaq Club were the main highlights of the day.

At Aleem Dar Academy Ground, Dar Club beat Shining club by 6 wickets. Shining Club 248/5 in 35 overs: (Azeem Dar 61, Umer Farooq 60, Asad Shoaib 43 & Umer Javed 28; Attyab Ahmad 2/35).

Dar club 249/4 in 30.3 overs: (Hassan Dar 61, Attyab Ahmad 49, Safdar Ali 46, Ameer Hamza 40; Imran Ali 2/22).

At Ittefaq LRCA Ground New Ittifaq club beat Mughalpura Gymkhana by 6 Wickets.

Mughalpura gym khana 181/9 in 35 overs: (Mubashar Ali 56, M Rizwan 48, Shahrukh Ali 43; Asad Ali 2/29, Irfan Ali 2/30, M.Zaman 2/39). New Itfaq Club 185/4 in 30.4 overs: (Ahsan Abdullah 62, Uzair Nasir 52, Shahzad Akhtar 24).

At Wahdat Eaglets Ground Victorious Club beat Wahdat Eaglets club by 7 runs.

Victorious Club 266/7 in 35 overs. Imran Nazir 73, Khalil-Ur- Rehman 59, Awais Khan 48; Hashan Zubair 3/53. Wahdat Eagleats 259/6 in 35 overs: (Ali Raza 115, Syed Taqi Haider 30, Ali Ahmad 26; Irfan Bashir 2/28, Ahmad Subhan 2/38).