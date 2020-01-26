Wood stars as England tighten grip on 4th Test

JOHANNESBURG: Mark Wood starred as England took a huge stride towards securing a series win when they dominated the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

England posted a first innings total of 400 before reducing South Africa to 88 for six by the close. Two century partnerships and a boisterous last-wicket stand of 82 took England to a total which almost certainly put the match beyond the reach of South Africa, who need a win to level the series.

Then it was the turn of the bowlers, led by Wood, as England pushed for a third successive win in a series which they lead 2-1. South Africa finished the day still 312 runs behind, with Quinton de Kock their only consistent batsman during the series, seeking to give the innings some respectability on Sunday.

Wood made the first breakthrough when he had Pieter Malan caught behind for 15. He followed up with the wicket of the recalled Temba Bavuma, then finished the day on a high when nightwatchman Anrich Nortje was caught at gully in the last over of the day. He had figures of three for 21. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes picked up a wicket each.

England’s total was built around three big partnerships. The first two, 107 for the first wicket between Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley and 101 for the fifth wicket between captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope, were compiled by recognised batsmen. The last wicket stand probably hurt South Africa the most. Wood and Stuart Broad, batting at numbers 10 and 11, hit seven sixes between them and put on 82 off only 50 balls.

The Wood-Broad stand was devastating for South Africa as England turned a respectable total into one which by the end of the day looked too big for the hosts, who have yet to make 300 in an innings in the series.

South Africa’s bowling, with the exception of Nortje, was largely toothless. Nortje bowled tirelessly at high pace and took five for 110, his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Brief scores: England 400 (Zak Crawley 66, Joe Root 59; Anrich Nortje 5-110, Vernon Philander 2-50) lead South Africa 88/6 (Quinton de Kock 32*; Mark Wood 3-21) by 312 runs.