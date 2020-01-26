Shahfaisal Club win

LAHORE: Shahfaisal Club has won the New Year festival match against Tauseef Club by 115 runs played at Shahfaisal Ground the other day. Fine century by Sami Aslam 177 and Allround performance by Ali Manzoor were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Shahfaisal Club 306/2 in 35 Overs (Sami Aslam 177, Zia Shehzad 63, Ali Manzoor 46(no). Tauseef Club 191 all out in 34.1 Overs (Waqasullah 43, Sheraz Khan 35, M Luqman 29, M Usman 18, Raheemullah 14, Qayoom 12, Faqeer Hussain 12, M Farooq 10, Ali Manzoor 4/22, Soban Malik 2/32, Bilal Ahmed 2/43).