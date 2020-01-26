Qasim retains lead in 2nd Chairman Wapda Golf

LAHORE: Qasim Ali Shah maintained lead in the 2nd Chairman Wapda Golf played here at Lahore Gymkhana gold course on Saturday.

As the prestigious 2nd Chairman Wapda Amateur Tournament moved into the final phase at the par 72, Qasim of Gymkhana held top position on the leader board and now looks certain to restrain his adversaries from making any kind of impact on his winning march.

With two rounds scores of gross 71 in the first round, followed by a reliable and unfaltering round of 73 gross on Saturday, he has compiled a two rounds aggregate score of 144 and through this remarkable attainment, his standing enables him to appear as a hot contender for the 2nd Chairman Wapda Golf Championship Title 2020.

From the competitive angle, his nearest challenger still remains the highly recognized amateur golfer of the national scene, Ghazanfar Mehmood of Wapda. As Ghazanfar represents Wapda, the sponsors of this event, he seeks honors and victory not only for himself but also his parent department. This urge however can only be fulfilled if he can perform with abundant excellence in the final 18 holes to be contested on Sunday. No doubt Ghazanfar has the ability, the expertise and adeptness and it has to be seen whether this champion can raise his competing appetite and craving to the required peak. Score wise Ghazanfar has an aggregate score of 147, and is placed three strokes behind the leader, Qasim Ali Khan.

Another seasoned contender who can prove a threat to the winning chances of Qasim and Ghazanfar is Mohsen Zafar. In the round on Saturday, Mohsen Zafar came up with the best round of the day, a two under par gross 70 and jumped a few places to seize the third position on the leaderboard.

Moving into the final round, Mohsen Zafar enjoys a standing that makes him look like a threat to the top two hot ones. Others in line are Ashiq Hussain of Multan at an aggregate score of 153 followed by M. Arsalan at 154 and Damil Ataullah at 155.

In the amateur net category, the assertive one is Omar Farooq of Lahore Gymkhana. His duplicated his first round score of net 69 with another net 69 in the second round. That gives him a total net aggregate of 138 and his performance stands graded as admirable. The ones who can upset his winning chances are Malik Arsalan and Ahmed Jabran. These two are bunched at a net score of 144.

The 2nd Wapda Amateur Golf Championship will conclude on Sunday. At the conclusion of the Championship the Governor Punjab will award prizes to the winners at 4.00 pm at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.