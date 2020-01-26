close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

Alvi witnesses Pak-BD T20 match

January 26, 2020

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi graced the Pakistan and Bangladesh match as chief guest here at the Gaddafi Stadium and also met the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani welcomed the President on his arrival at the stadium. Arif Alvi in his meeting with BCB chief praised for bringing their team to Pakistan.

