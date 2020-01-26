close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
Yamaguchi, Nishimoto in Thai Masters finals

BANGKOK: Top seed and world number three Akane Yamaguchi fought her way into the women’s singles finals of the Thailand Masters on Saturday after a gruelling three-set victory over Spain’s Carolina Marin.

The Japanese shuttler dropped the first set but launched a fierce comeback to squeeze by Marin 14-21, 23-21, 21-18, setting up a Sunday championship match against Korea’s An Se-young.

Compatriot Kenta Nishimoto also earned a finals berth in the men’s singles after stopping Thailand’s hometown hope, 18-year-old Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Kunlavut was the local favourite after star Thai women’s shuttler Ratchanok Intanon was knocked out of competition at Bangkok’s Indoor Stadium Huamark on Friday. But home advantage was not enough to stop Nishimoto, who ended Kunlavut’s tournament run in two sets 21-18, 21-13.

