Pakistan thump Bangladesh for T20 series win

LAHORE: Pakistan kept a tight leash to claim win in the second T20 International to win the series 2-0 against visiting Bangladesh here at the Gaddafi Stadium filled with massive crowd on Saturday.

Pakistan bowlers kept Bangladesh to as low as 136 for six and overhauled the target by achieving 137 runs for one wicket in 16.4 overs to win the match by nine wickets. That is their first series win after four consecutive previously losses to South Africa 1-2, England 0-1, Sri Lanka 0-3 and Australia 0-2. Pakistan was much more confident and determined in today’s match. Only Ahsan Ali who made 36 in his debut match, went back for a duck after playing seven balls. But Pakistan captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez blown away the deficit. The two also shared a 131 runs partnership that came in 90 balls for the second wicket.

Pakistan marched to its 50 in 7.3 overs, 100 in 13.3 overs and reached the target with 20 balls to spare. Hafeez was the first to reach his fifth, which was his career’s 11th while Babar hit his career’s 13th T20 half century. Hafeez in his match winning innings scored 67 runs in 49 balls aided with nine fours and a sixes. Whereas Babar made 66 with the help of 44 fours and sixes.

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss second time on trot, Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh batting lineup with the exception of their opener Tamim Iqbal kept losing their wickets on regular intervals. They only enjoyed two brief partnerships and in both of them Tamim was the architect of runs. He first enjoyed a 45 runs fourth wicket partnership with Afif Hossain and then a 31 runs fifth stand with captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

Pakistan that had success in the second over of the day when Shaheen Shah Afridi with a perfect length made Mohammad Naim knick the ball to Mohammad Rizwan for a duck, further applied break on their runs stream with much tighter bowling.

Tamim, who saw four of his colleagues marching back to the pavilion, played with an average of 122.64 to get 65 runs in 53 balls. He had to his credit eight boundaries, one of which landed over the ropes. It was Imad Wasim who ultimately with a direct hit at the bowler’s end ran out lazy strolling Tamim. Fall of his wicket also kept Bangladesh low in score from their opening match total. After Shaheen got Naim, Mohammad Hasnain struck with the wicket of Mahedi Hasan, who edged the ball to Rizwan at nine off 12 balls. Next to go was Liton Das at eight. For his wicket, Shadab Khan drifted the ball that hit him on the flap of the pad and on an umpire’s call of hawkeye he was declared out. The fourth wicket stand between Tamin and Afif Hossain was threatening where Mohammad Husnain played his part to broke them off in the 15th over. Afif could score 21 in 20 balls and was caught by Haris.

Later after Tamim was run out, Haris Rauf clean bowled Mahmudullah at 12 and the Bangladesh innings folded five runs short of their first match total. Earlier, in a must win game, Mahmudullah made one change from the team that succumbed in the final over to a five-wicket defeat yesterday, with offspinning allrounder Mahedi Hasan coming in for Mohammad Mithun.

Pakistan made no change to the side from the first ODI as they look to wrap up the series and keep the No. 1 ranking - which they would have relinquished with a loss.

Brief scores: Pakistan 137 for 1 (Hafeez 67*, Babar 66*) beat Bangladesh 136 for 6 (Tamim 65, Hasnain 2-20) by nine wickets.