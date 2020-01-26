Parking

With an increase in the number of cars in major cities the demand and need for car parks is greatly increasing. I have noticed that over the years many illegal parking spaces have been established, charging high parking fees. Complaints about parking lots have also increased during this time, but unfortunately not one of the successive governments has tried to regulate this industry.

Car parking should be licensed to owners annually. The rates charged by car parks should be fixed across Pakistan. Personnel working in car parks should wear uniforms. Proper tickets with price and ownership details should be given to customers, printed by the government. Furthermore, a dedicated complaint cell should be created for car parking complaints and most importantly the owner of the car park should be held responsible for any vehicle stolen or damaged while in car park, as it is the owners responsibility to make the car park safe for everyone.

Engr Muhammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar