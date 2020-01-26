Internal split

The reported formation of a forward block by twenty PTI MPAs in Punjab indicates an ensuing crisis in the PTI. Ever since Usman Buzdar took over as CM Punjab, he has hardly done anything in the province. Generally, PTI voters are dissatisfied with his incompetency and lack of initiative. It is now abundantly clear that even within the party, people are not happy with his performance. All the people of Punjab have gained is inflation and the recent increase in the price of wheat flour and sugar.

I would request the honorable PM to take immediate notice and make the necessary changes which should include the appointment of a competent CM. If this is not done, it could turn into a revolt inside the party causing embarrassment and terminal damage to the party.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi