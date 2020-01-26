close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 26, 2020

Internal split

Newspost

 
January 26, 2020

The reported formation of a forward block by twenty PTI MPAs in Punjab indicates an ensuing crisis in the PTI. Ever since Usman Buzdar took over as CM Punjab, he has hardly done anything in the province. Generally, PTI voters are dissatisfied with his incompetency and lack of initiative. It is now abundantly clear that even within the party, people are not happy with his performance. All the people of Punjab have gained is inflation and the recent increase in the price of wheat flour and sugar.

I would request the honorable PM to take immediate notice and make the necessary changes which should include the appointment of a competent CM. If this is not done, it could turn into a revolt inside the party causing embarrassment and terminal damage to the party.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost