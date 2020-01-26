Link road in Upper Dir cleared of snow after two weeks

DIR: A link road in Hayagai Gharbi near the Dir city in Upper Dir district which was closed due to heavy snowfall has been opened to traffic after more than two weeks.

However, link roads in the far-off areas in Upper Dir are still closed to traffic owing to which the residents are facing a host of problems. So far, the Communications and Works Department has cleared the Hayagai road from snow and reopened to traffic. The residents of Hayagai Gharbi expressed happiness over the reopening of the road. However, the residents of many faraway and remote areas are still complaining about closure of link roads in their respective areas. They said that even after 20 days since the snowfall the link roads in their areas could not be reopened to traffic due to which they were facing difficulties.

Abdullah, a resident of Doog Darra, said that the link road of Babozo was still closed to traffic, adding that their area was a remote and far-flung area in Doog Darra. He said the residents were facing a lot of miseries owing to closure of the road. Farid Khan from Karo Darra said that link road leading to Bela, Karo Darra had also been closed since heavy snowfall some two weeks before.

Taj Munir Haqqani from Ghanshal said that snow could not be removed from the Belo Link road owing to which shortage of food has been created in the area and people were compelled to go to other areas on foot. Nisar Khan, the resident of Delakal area in Brawal tehsil, said that the road in their area was also closed due to snowfall. He said the C&W department was yet to move machinery to clear the road by removing the snow.