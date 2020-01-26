KP police rendered sacrifices for peace: IGP

KOHAT: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi said on Saturday that the police rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a function in the Police Lines to pay tributes to the martyred cops. Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Mansoor Aman, DPO Karak Nausher Khan, DPO Orakzai Salahuddin Kundi and other police officials were present.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of the police presented the guard of honour to the IGP at the Police Lines. He said the prime responsibility of the police was to protect the public and their properties. The provincial police chief said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police set new examples of bravery to protect the people. He added that peace had been restored by making great sacrifices.

The IGP said that efforts were being made to introduce and implement a policing system in the tribal districts as per the local traditions and values. He said the Khassadars and Levies had been integrated into the police, adding that the cops in the merged districts were entitled to the perks and privileges being given to the KP police. He said the district police officers stationed in the tribal districts had been directed to work in accordance with the culture and traditions of the tribal people, adding, the dispute resolution council and other committees were also being established to settle the issues of the tribal people at the earliest.

He said that all channels and resources would be utilized to resolve the problems being faced by the families of the martyred cops.