Solidarity: Hindu wedding held at 100 years old mosque

DUBAI: In an incident that showcases the solidarity of the state, a Hindu couple solemnised their wedding at a mosque in Indian state Kerala on Sunday.

When the bride-to-be's mother, bogged down by financial constraints, was unable to raise money for the rituals expected, the committee of the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque in Alappuzha's Kayamkulam came forward to help her.

The wedding of Sarath Sasi and Anju Ashok Kumar was performed as per Hindu rituals.

"My younger brother and his friend were the reason this to happen. It has been developed through their discussions. We are very happy," said Anju.

Following the wedding rituals, a vegetarian meal - sadya - was also served on mosque premises.

Kerala's Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called this coming together of communities "an example of unity from Kerala".

Indian daily Times of India quoted Nujumudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee, as saying that Anju is the first woman who entered the over 100-year-old-mosque.

"The Jamaat Committee has also given Anju 10 sovereign gold and Rs200,000 as their wedding gift apart from home equipment like TV and fridge. All the wedding expenses were met by the committee, added Alummoottil.

"Today this sets an example for the world. A Hindu couple got married at mosque premises. About 1,400 years ago Prophet Muhammad (SAW) had opened the doors of the mosque to Christians and Jews," Alummoottil said.