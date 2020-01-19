Concern over high rates of flour

OKARA: People have shown concern as shopkeepers are selling flour at high rates here.

The citizens said that shopkeepers were selling flour at high rates than the fixed rates. The 20kg bag of flour was fixed to be sold at Rs 805 but it was being sold at Rs 1,040 per bag. The people demanded the authorities taken notice of eth issue.

MAN BOOKED: Hujra Sha Muqeem police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law. Abid Nawaz, son of accused Haq Nawaz, was married to the daughter of Haji Muhammad. Later, the accused allegedly raped his daughter-in-law. The police have started investigation.