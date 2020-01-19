‘Sealing of industrial units for using unrecommended fuel unacceptable’

FAISALABAD: The sealing of industrial units by the Environment Department in Faisalabad on the charges of using un-recommended fuel is unacceptable.

In a statement issued here, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam said that the Punjab Minister for Industries should take immediate notice of the alarming situation. He said that since the government had stopped supply of gas to industrial units, hence they had not alternative but to switch over to the other fuels available in the market. He said that the Environmental Department should be directed by the provincial minister for industries to refrain from taking such like drastic action against the industrial units till the gas supply restored by the SNGPL. He said that the Environmental Department should be instructed to work in consultation with the chamber because the forced closure of industrial units would leave a negative impact on industrial production in addition to rendering thousands of workers jobless.

The FCCI president said that as they were unable to purchase land in other parts of populous Faisalabad city, hence they would prefer to set up their new industries in the industrial state M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial City.