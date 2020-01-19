Flour hoarding, sale at inflated rates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday took notice of the recent surge in wheat prices, instructing all four provincial chief secretaries to initiate a "grand operation" against those hoarding up flour and selling it at a premium. The Prime Minister's Office ordered the provincial governments, chief commissioners and deputy commissioners to take a stern action against the culprits and arrest persons hoarding flour or selling it at expensive rates, and seal their warehouses, the media reports. The district administration and DCs have been ordered to conduct operations and submit reports within 24 hours. It was also made clear to authorities that wherever flour was hoarded, sold at exorbitant rates or found short in supply, the relevant authorities will be held responsible.