Libyan state oil firm warns against export blockade

TRIPOLI: Libya´s National Oil Company warned Friday against threats to block oil exports, the war-torn country´s main income source, two days before a Berlin conference aimed at relaunching a peace process.

Tribes close to eastern Libya-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar had called for a blockade of coastal oil export terminals to protest a Turkish intervention against Haftar in the country´s grinding conflict.

The NOC later issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns calls to blockade oil ports ahead of the Berlin Conference on Sunday". Turkey has backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord as it faces an offensive by Haftar´s forces to seize the capital from what he calls "terrorists" supporting the GNA.

After months of combat, which has killed more than 2,000 people, a ceasefire came into effect Sunday backed by both Ankara and Moscow, which is accused of supporting Haftar. However, after Turkey deployed troops to support the United Nations-recognised GNA, tribes close to Haftar threatened to close down the "oil crescent" -- a string of export hubs along Libya´s northeastern coast under Haftar´s control since 2016.