High chicken prices on French island

PARIS: Long-simmering anger over the high cost of living in French overseas territories resurfaced this week with a tweet about an organic chicken from mainland France which sold for an eye-watering 51 euros.
A lawmaker from French Guiana posted a photo of the bird and lashed out at French supermarket chain U over the price in an outlet on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. It was retweeted 5,000 times.
