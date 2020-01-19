Europe will face terror threat if Tripoli govt falls: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Europe it could face new threats from terrorist organisations if Libya´s UN-recognised government in Tripoli were to fall, in an article published in Politico on Saturday.

In the article, which was published on the eve of a Libya peace conference in Berlin, Erdogan said the EU´s failure to adequately support the Government of National Accord (GNA) would be "a betrayal of its own core values, including democracy and human rights". "Europe will encounter a fresh set of problems and threats if Libya´s legitimate government were to fall," Erdogan wrote.

"Terrorist organisations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet."

The GNA led by Fayez al-Sarraj has been under attack since April from strongman Khalifa Haftar´s forces based in the east of the country, with fighting killing over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters.

In a joint initiative, Turkey and Russia have brokered a ceasefire but Haftar walked away from talks in Moscow this week aimed at finalising the truce agreement. A furious Erdogan has accused Haftar of fleeing Moscow and said he would "teach (him) a lesson" if he resumed fighting.

Erdogan´s government backs Sarraj and the Turkish parliament approved the deployment of troops to Libya earlier this month after the signing of a controversial security and maritime deal between Tripoli and Ankara. "To leave Libya at the mercy of a warlord would be a mistake of historic proportions," he said, in a veiled reference to Haftar.