Dar petitions SC against seizure, sale of assets

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday requested the Supreme Court to suspend the operation of an accountability court’s order of 2017, putting his various assets on sale and/or taken over.

Dar filed an application with the Supreme Court submitting that he will suffer irreparable loss and damage if the interim relief was not granted to him.

He informed the apex court that in pursuance of the accountability court order passed under Section 87 of the CrPC, his various assets were being put on sale and/or have been taken over, and hence the instant application was being filed.

He prayed that the apex court may kindly suspend the operation of the order, the proclamation issued in pursuance thereof as well as any proceedings, steps or action taken pursuance thereto.

Similarly, he also filed an application for an early hearing of his petition filed in the instant matter. He submitted that he had filed the instant petition with the apex court and the same had not yet been fixed for hearing adding that the averments contained in the titled petition may kindly by read as an integral part of his application.

“The non-fixing of the titled petition and continuance of the proceedings in pursuance of the orders impugned in the instant petition is causing irreparable loss and injury to him,” Dar contended.

He said valuable rights and his interests were involved in the matter and if the matter was not fixed and heard, as was being prayed, then he will be deprived of his fundamental rights.