SCO restores telecomm system in AJK, GB

ISLAMABAD: Special Communication Organisation (SCO) has restored Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where torrential rains and heavy snowfall badly damaged OFC and caused breakdown of telecommunication facilities in that area.

Glaciers and land sliding from recent spell of torrential rains and heavy snowfall not only caused severe damage to the telecommunication system in AJK and GB but also deprived people from contacts to other areas.

Land sliding in Azad Kashmir damaged the Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) connecting Muzaffarabad with Taobat via Athmuqam, Dudhnial, Sharda and Kel in Neelum Valley, Gappa Gali and Rashian Top in Leepa Valley, Kohala and Bara Kot in Muzaffarabad region and Chikar & Sudhan Gali between Bagh and Garhidupatta.

Similarly due to earthquake and landsliding, OFC damaged at Doian, Jaglot, Thalichi, Tattapani (Rai Kot), Astore in Gilgit region and Sanochal & Sassi near Kachura, Durando, Shangas and Jullnallah in Baltistan region caused breakdown of telecommunication facilities.

SCO’s dedicated teams promptly responded to this natural calamity and worked around the clock to restore the communications. Special Communication Organisation (SCO) restored the fiber cable during the most difficult weather and made it possible to connect the victims to the rest of the country and making relief and rehabilitation support to reach effectively and smoothly.

DG SCO Major General Ali Farhan HI (M) has expressed heartfelt condolences to affectees of Neelum, Leepa, and other victims in Azad Kashmir. He said “SCO stands with the aggrieved in this hour of grief and is fully cognizant of its responsibilities”.