Saudi Arabia pays $500m to host US troops

WASHINTON: Saudi Arabia paid Washington a sum of $500 million last month to cover part of the cost of United States troops stationed in the kingdom as bilateral talks over defence expenses continue, a Pentagon spokeswoman Commander Rebecca Rebarich told Middle East Eye Friday.

The official said that the payment was "the first contribution" in a burden-sharing partnership between both countries to support regional security. "In response to elevated threats in the Middle East over the past eight months, the Department of Defence has deployed US military forces to the region to enhance US defences and augment Saudi air and missile defence of critical military and civilian infrastructure," Rebarich explained, reported foreign media.

Last week, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Saudi Arabia had "already deposited US$1 billion in the bank," Yet these payments to "offset" military costs are not new. During the first Gulf War in the 1990s, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other Gulf states paid Washington an estimate of $36 billion.

The US also charged Saudi Arabia $331 million for the cost of aerial refueling operations that the US military provided to Saudi warplanes carrying out airstrikes in Yemen. Saudi Arabia is the biggest global buyer of US weapons, with its total military spending far surpassing the amount spent by any other country in the region.

It is not clear how much Saudi Arabia will be expected to pay for the US' increased presence in the region, as tensions between Washington and Tehran leave the Gulf in a precarious situation.

Bilateral talks to determine that amount are ongoing, Rebarich said, adding that the aim is to formalise a mechanism that will determine the scope of future payments to cover some of the costs of US troop build-up.

Since the assassination of Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani by the US, tensions in the region have only increased. Following his death, Washington sent another 3,000 soldiers to different locations in the Middle East.